Popular Doncaster spa sold with new owners set to take over by the end of the year.

After ten successful years at the helm of Truffle Lodge Spa in Fishlake, Doncaster, Pam Webb, the spa’s founder announced plans to retire and sell the business back in July.

Truffle Lodge, which opened in 2015, has grown into a thriving wellness destination, supported by a team of 20 self-employed therapists and front-of-house staff, along with local contractors responsible for pool maintenance, gardening, and cleaning.

At the time Pam said: “After ten very busy and fulfilling years, I’ve decided that the time is right for me to spend more time with family and enjoy life at a slower pace.

“Truffle Lodge is my pride and joy, and it has been an honour to work with the dedicated team to build a business that guests come back to time and time again.”

Leeds-based agents Ernest Wilson were instructed to manage the sale which has now gone ahead.

Taking to social media Pam said: “I am delighted to be able to announce that the new owners of Truffle Lodge will be Glyn Oliver and Georgina Holling, with the help of Isobel Holling in management.

“Having accepted their offer the formal conveyancing process is now underway with both parties committed to concluding matters as swiftly as possible. This is an exciting new chapter and I am delighted that ‘Truffle’ could not be passing into more capable hands.”

She continued: “Georgie worked with me at the very beginning of my journey to create the business and I am confident she, Glyn and Izzy will make a great success of things, injecting new energy and ideas.

“Both Georgie and Izzy will be familiar faces to those who visit Truffle Together with the support of our fantastic team, Truffle will continue to evolve and thrive.”

The business will continue to operate under Pam’s ownership until Friday December 19, 2025. All gift vouchers must be redeemed prior to that date.

Enquires/bookings for 2026 or the chance to purchase gift vouchers will be available very soon.

Please follow www.trufflelodge.co.uk for further updates.