Popular Doncaster market trader seeks help from public to find new home
Greengrocers K.D. Davis and Sons is “still looking for a new home” for its headquarters and a spokesperson said: “We’ve quickly outgrown our current space, after another property deal didn’t go our way unfortunately – so we’re reaching out to the local community for a bit of help!
"We’re after a warehouse unit with a yard, around 8,000 sq ft or more.
"Ideally not too far from M18 J1 or M18 J3.
"If you or someone you know is thinking about selling or has something suitable, whether on or off the market, we’d love to hear about it.
"We’ve been steadily growing over the years, thanks to some brilliant people and loyal customers and we’re excited to find the right place to take the next big step."
Anyone he can help can email [email protected]
