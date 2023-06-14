Owston Hall Hotel, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Owston Hall, Stockbridge Lane, Owston, was given the score after assessment on May 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 285 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 181 (64 per cent) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.