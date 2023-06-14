News you can trust since 1925
Popular Doncaster hotel and bar given a two out of five food hygiene rating

A popular Doncaster hotel and bar has been given a two out of five food hygiene rating following an inspection.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST

Owston Hall Hotel, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Owston Hall, Stockbridge Lane, Owston, was given the score after assessment on May 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 285 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 181 (64 per cent) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

A rating of two means improvement is necessaryA rating of two means improvement is necessary
A rating of two means improvement is necessary
