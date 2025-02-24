Popular Doncaster city centre cafe opens its doors offering a sanctuary along with its home-cooked food.

A popular Doncaster city centre cafe has reopened its doors offering a sanctuary along with fresh home-cooked food.

Bowers Cafe at 13 Bowers Fold will be open Monday to Saturday 8.30am to 5.30pm, closed Sundays.

Owner Anthony Jackson said: “My decision to reopen it was Bowers Cafe has been a part of the community for over 20 years, and it has always been more than just a place to grab a meal—it was a sanctuary for the older generation, a friendly space where they could take a break while out shopping.

"When the opportunity came to reopen it, I saw a chance to not only restore that welcoming atmosphere but also to expand its appeal to a wider audience.”

He continued: “While we still want to provide that familiar, comforting space for our older customers, we’re also looking to bring in a younger crowd—students, marketgoers, and local business staff—by offering affordable, quick meals, snacks, and coffee.

"Whether it’s students looking for a casual, budget-friendly spot, commuters needing a grab-and-go breakfast, or local workers on their lunch break, we want Bowers Cafe to be a go-to spot for everyone.”

Items on the new menu will be barista coffees, all day breakfasts, children’s meals, hot and cold sandwiches, pies, fish, burgers, hot dogs, salads and jacket potatoes.

There will also be regular specials.

Andrew continued: “On a personal level, reopening Bowers Cafe is a fresh start for me. After being made redundant from my previous job of over nine years, I wanted the opportunity to work for myself and build something family-run, rooted in the local community.

"This cafe has always been a part of Doncaster’s heart, and I’m excited to bring it back to life, making it a place where everyone—young and old—feels at home.”