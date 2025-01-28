Popular Doncaster city centre restaurant closed "until further notice"
A popular Doncaster city centre restaurant has closed "until further notice".
Taking to social media, bosses at El Torero on Nether Hall Road, posted a message to their “valued customers”.
It read: “We would like to inform you that due to some needed refurbishment, we will be closing from Monday the 27th of January until further notice.
"Please keep an eye out for any updates from us. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your understanding.”
