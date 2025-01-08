Popular Doncaster cafe and coffee house branches out to offer a mini replica

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 8th Jan 2025, 10:02 GMT
A popular cafe and coffee house in Doncaster city centre has branched out to offer a mini replica.

As reported in the Free Press last month The Jazz Cafe on Printing Office Street was about to open a smaller version of its orignal self for those people who struggle to, or prefer not to, head into Doncaster itself.

And that addition, Coffee@Harley-Joes, has now opened its doors on Balby Road.

The venue offers homemade soups, and vegans and gluten free diners are catered for.

Sarah Pinkerton at Harley-Joes.Sarah Pinkerton at Harley-Joes.
There is a children's menu, delicious coffee, a great quality breakfast and daily specials.

Owner Susan Pinkerton used to live in the road by the side of the cafe in Balby in the 1970s with her parents, she said of the new establishment: “It is cosy, inviting, and friendly, and we have parking outside.

"In the warmer weather we will start to open on a Sunday and hopefully have a little bistro table if permission is granted.”

It is open Monday to Saturday 8.30am-3pm with breakfast served all day.

