Popular Doncaster cafe and coffee house branches out to offer a mini replica
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As reported in the Free Press last month The Jazz Cafe on Printing Office Street was about to open a smaller version of its orignal self for those people who struggle to, or prefer not to, head into Doncaster itself.
And that addition, Coffee@Harley-Joes, has now opened its doors on Balby Road.
The venue offers homemade soups, and vegans and gluten free diners are catered for.
There is a children's menu, delicious coffee, a great quality breakfast and daily specials.
Owner Susan Pinkerton used to live in the road by the side of the cafe in Balby in the 1970s with her parents, she said of the new establishment: “It is cosy, inviting, and friendly, and we have parking outside.
"In the warmer weather we will start to open on a Sunday and hopefully have a little bistro table if permission is granted.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.