Popular city centre pub set to reopen after facelift under watchful eye of long-standing landlord

The Yorkshire Grey on Hall Gate is currently undergoing a refit thanks to new arrival Darren Taylor.

Darren is no stranger to pulling pints having run pubs for 32 years. He recently left The Winning Post in Warmsworth after 13 years and also had The Plough in Balby for 12 years.

The Yorkshire Grey is scheduled to open next Friday, Easter bank holiday weekend.

