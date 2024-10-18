Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neighbourhood policing officers in Thorne have launched a new Shop Watch scheme to tackle retail crime and share vital intelligence on prolific shoplifters in the area.

The crime prevention scheme was launched on 1 September 2024 and currently covers Thorne town centre as well as Quora Retail Park.

Several businesses and retailers have already signed up to the scheme, which has been created by Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Speaking during Safer Business Action Week, which SYP is supporting to tackle retail crime across the force, PC John Sharp has urged more retailers in Thorne to sign up to the scheme.

Businesses in Thorne are being encouraged to sign up for the Shop Watch scheme.

"The creation of this scheme allows us to share crucial information, photos and intelligence about known shoplifters, and ensures that retail premises know which offenders to look out for as well as their patterns of behaviour.

"It allows us and the retailers involved to be proactive and prevent thefts from happening, while also protecting retail workers an customers from harm.

"We are really keen to expand this network throughout Thorne to ensure a joined-up approach to combatting retail crime and I would urge any retailer that hasn't yet signed up to the scheme to please do so."

The businesses who join the Shop Watch sign up to an information sharing agreement and will receive tailored messages and warnings, including photos of known shoplifters and people of interest.

They will also be given a poster showing they are part of the scheme which they can display in their shop windows.

If you want to sign up to Thorne Shop Watch or want more information about the scheme, please email [email protected].