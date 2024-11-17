Plans submitted to convert gym inside Mexborough’s Empress Building into holiday accommodation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An application has been submitted to convert a gym above a historic Mexborough ballroom into accommodation for the venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to Doncaster Council to convert the first floor of Mexborough’s Empress Building into 12 holiday lets.

Built in the 1920s, the Empress Building contains a historic ballroom and events space on its ground floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several businesses separately occupy parts of the building today, including a boxing gym on the first floor.

Empress Building.

If approved, the boxing gym will be converted into 12 self-contained bedrooms containing en suite bathrooms to be let on a short-term basis.

The rooms will serve as accommodation for guests of the ballroom and events space as well as the wider area.

A supporting statement described the plans as “a unique offering that will benefit Mexborough town centre and promote bringing tourism into the area.”

So far, there have been no objections from council consultees in highways, waste management, design and conservation.