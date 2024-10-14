Plans submitted to build fish and chip shop in Balby
Doncaster Council notified residents of Balby this week of an application to build a fish and chip shop at 19-25 Woodfield Road.
If approved, an extension will be erected on the side of the existing Premier convenience store to create the additional unit.
The extension will be in character with the existing building and the surrounding area, and will include a single storey and flat roof.
Opening hours of 11am until 10pm Monday to Saturday and 11am until 9pm on Sundays have been proposed.
No letters of support or objection have been submitted by residents so far.
The applicant has also recently submitted an application to build four residential properties to the rear of the existing convenience store.
This proposal is also awaiting a decision from the council.
