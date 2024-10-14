Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An application has been submitted to extend an existing convenience store in a Doncaster suburb to create a new fish and chip shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Council notified residents of Balby this week of an application to build a fish and chip shop at 19-25 Woodfield Road.

If approved, an extension will be erected on the side of the existing Premier convenience store to create the additional unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extension will be in character with the existing building and the surrounding area, and will include a single storey and flat roof.

Woodfield Road Balby. Credit: Google Images

Opening hours of 11am until 10pm Monday to Saturday and 11am until 9pm on Sundays have been proposed.

No letters of support or objection have been submitted by residents so far.

The applicant has also recently submitted an application to build four residential properties to the rear of the existing convenience store.

This proposal is also awaiting a decision from the council.