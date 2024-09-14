Plans for Eastern European food store on Wheatley Hills industrial estate approved
Last week, Doncaster Council’s planning committee approved plans to open a retail space within a food warehouse on the Shaw Lane Industrial Estate in Wheatley Hills.
The store is expected to sell goods from the existing warehouse occupier, Polish and Romanian food wholesaler Donney European.
It will occupy 299sqm of the warehouse, which spans across units one to four.
A similar application which proposed more than double the retail space was refused in June, with officers stating that a large-scale supermarket was unnecessary in the area.
Minor internal and external alterations will take place on the site, including new walls and the removal of an outbuilding.
Additional spaces and electric vehicle charging points will be added to the existing car park.
The store will open from 9am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
