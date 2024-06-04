Plans approved to convert Edlington car wash into Greggs bakery

By Shannon Mower
Published 4th Jun 2024, 16:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster Council has approved plans to open a to-go bakery at a petrol and service station.

Last week, planning officers approved plans to convert an existing car wash based at Edlington Service Station into a to-go Greggs bakery outlet.

The site is at the junction of Edlington Lane and Fielder’s Way and currently comprises of an Applegreen petrol station and a Co-operative retail unit with the proposed site to the rear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Opening hours of the site will be 6am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturdays and 8am to 4pm on Sundays.

A new Greggs has been given the go ahead.A new Greggs has been given the go ahead.
A new Greggs has been given the go ahead.

The bakery will be classed as a ‘food to go’ facility rather than a hot food takeaway, meaning it will contain no seating.

No representations were received from members of public against the proposal, with internal council departments supporting the plans after minor amendments.

Planning officers therefore ruled that the plans are suitable within the council’s Local Plan.

Related topics:EdlingtonDoncaster CouncilGreggs