Doncaster Council has approved plans to open a to-go bakery at a petrol and service station.

Last week, planning officers approved plans to convert an existing car wash based at Edlington Service Station into a to-go Greggs bakery outlet.

The site is at the junction of Edlington Lane and Fielder’s Way and currently comprises of an Applegreen petrol station and a Co-operative retail unit with the proposed site to the rear.

Opening hours of the site will be 6am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturdays and 8am to 4pm on Sundays.

The bakery will be classed as a ‘food to go’ facility rather than a hot food takeaway, meaning it will contain no seating.

No representations were received from members of public against the proposal, with internal council departments supporting the plans after minor amendments.