Planning application submitted to Doncaster Council for largest energy storage system in the UK

The Thorpe Marsh Green Energy Hub will be at the former Thorpe Marsh power station near Barnby Dun, if approved by Doncaster Council.

After a public consultation, Banks Renewables finalised the details of the project to send a planning application to the council which is now to be reviewed.

The hub could store up to 2.8GWhrs of energy, enough to supply 340,000 households with energy for a day.

An artist's impression

Plans also include integrated environmental enhancements to bring the project in line with Doncaster’s Local Plan, such as wetlands, woodlands and grassland.

A community surgery will be held from 4pm to 8pm at the Jubilee Hall on Bentley High Street, by appointment only.

Lewis Stokes, senior community relations manager at The Banks Group, said: “This is a nationally significant scheme that will put South Yorkshire at the forefront of developments in the increasingly important energy storage industry, and we’re excited to have reached this stage in its realisation.

“The response we’ve had to our ideas from local people, businesses and community leaders so far has been very encouraging and we’ll continue to speak with as many people as we can in the coming months about everything that this project would deliver.”

“The Thorpe Marsh Green Energy Hub would utilise the site’s large grid capacity to facilitate the increased deployment of homegrown renewable energy technologies on the National Grid network, so that more of the energy we all use in our homes, businesses, schools and hospitals can be generated via our own renewable means and less from unreliable sources overseas.”

A separate application to reclaim the site’s former ash disposal area will also be finalised, to allow for 2.25 million tonnes of pulverised fuel ash to be recovered.

The company also hopes to recommission the existing rail connection on the site to transport waste rather than creating road congestion.

If the application is approved, the site is planned to be up and running by 2028.

To reserve a place at the February 16 surgery event in Bentley, email [email protected]