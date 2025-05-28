Planned permanent relocation of Doncaster post office and daily opening.

Bawtry Post Office is to move to a new location in July.

This will restore a full-time Post Office at a permanent location - Best One, 2 High Street, Bawtry.

The new location will be open daily and it will replace the temporary branch at Bawtry Library.

A spokesman said: “This part-time branch has maintained service, whilst we sought a permanent solution.

“We are keen to restore services to this community as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.”

The last day at the library will be Wednesday 16 July at 4pm. The new branch will open on Friday 18 July at 1pm.

The opening times at Best One convenience store will be Sunday, Monday and Tuesday: 8am – 9.30pm; Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 8am – 10pm.

This will provide 96 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week, which is an extra 86 hours per week for the convenience of customers.

Post Office Area Change Manager, Mary Benbow, said: “We are delighted to be restoring a full-time Post Office to Bawtry, which will be open daily.

"We also want to thank the postmaster for Hill Top for operating the temporary service and for Bawtry Library for providing space. This allowed us to maintain vital Post Office services to the community until we could provide a permanent solution.”

The opportunity to give feedback on access into and within the premises will close on 24 June. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 553311.

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected] , by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.