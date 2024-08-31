Plan to convert former guest house in Hatfield into tanning salon approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to convert a former guest house in Doncaster into a tanning salon has been approved by planning officers.

On Thursday (29 August), Doncaster Council approved plans to convert a former guest house in Hatfield into a tanning salon.

The property on the High Street comprises of a five-bedroom apartment, situated above a cafe.

It was previously let to guests as a short-term serviced accommodation, before becoming a large residential apartment.

High Street, Hatfield. Credit: Google Images

The existing layout of the property will be utilised for the salon, with no internal or external alterations to be made.

Known as Back2Bronze, the salon will contain four stand-up tanning units and a reception area.

The site’s three existing parking spaces will be utilised for customers.

No objections were made against the application from planning departments or neighbouring residents.

Owners of a neighbouring business submitted a letter supporting the proposal, stating that it would benefit the street.