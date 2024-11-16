Plan to build roadside services with shops and restaurants in New Rossington

An application has been submitted to build a new roadside service station in Doncaster as part of wider plans for a major development in the area.

Plans were submitted to Doncaster Council last month to build a major service station in New Rossington comprising of several units.

The application is the latest of several by developer Premcor, forming wider plans to develop the area around Junction 3 of the M18.

Plans were submitted last month to develop around 43 acres of land at the site for a mix of employment and vehicle storage uses.

New Rossington Services Application Site. Credit: Google Images

The service station would be situated on land off West End Lane and Great Yorkshire Way.

Documents detail plans for five individual units on the site comprising of a services building with a retail store, a car wash, a restaurant and a coffee shop each with drive thru lanes, and an additional retail or restaurant unit.

It will contain 83 parking spaces alongside electric vehicle charging facilities.

According to the applicant, around 87 people will be employed on the site.

Two letters were submitted to the council with concern that the site’s opening times are currently unclear, requesting that it does not remain open 24 hours.

Several planning departments and external bodies have been consulted on the plans so far, with most stating no objection and some requesting more information on the plans.

A representative of National Highways recommended that the application is deferred for six months, to gather additional information on the scheme’s highways impact.

