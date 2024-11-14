Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to build a McDonald’s restaurant on the site of a major new housing and infrastructure development in Doncaster has been approved.

Planning officers at Doncaster Council have approved an application to build a McDonald’s restaurant and drive-through at the upcoming Unity development.

Spanning over 618 acres, the Unity development is set to include over 3,000 homes, industrial units, a school, shops and amenities once complete.

The restaurant will be situated on land to the east of Connect Drive and North of Unity Way, within the ‘Unity Connect’ entrance area of the development.

The site of the planned McDonald's.

It will be open 24 hours, seven days a week and include 42 car parking spaces on-site.

An opposition to the application was submitted by neighbouring business Moto Hospitality, which argued that there was no need for the proposal and stated concerns over its impact on traffic.

Planning officers stated however that the proposal would have no adverse impacts on surrounding areas and ruled that it was acceptable.