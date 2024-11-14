Plan for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Doncaster approved by council
Planning officers at Doncaster Council have approved an application to build a McDonald’s restaurant and drive-through at the upcoming Unity development.
Spanning over 618 acres, the Unity development is set to include over 3,000 homes, industrial units, a school, shops and amenities once complete.
The restaurant will be situated on land to the east of Connect Drive and North of Unity Way, within the ‘Unity Connect’ entrance area of the development.
It will be open 24 hours, seven days a week and include 42 car parking spaces on-site.
An opposition to the application was submitted by neighbouring business Moto Hospitality, which argued that there was no need for the proposal and stated concerns over its impact on traffic.
Planning officers stated however that the proposal would have no adverse impacts on surrounding areas and ruled that it was acceptable.
