Photos of Doncaster wanted for Instagram photo competition

It’s time for another Instagram photography competition.

The theme this time will simply be ‘Doncaster’ – which can be interpreted however you would like.

It can be people, buildings, businesses, pets, landmarks, nature – anything as long as the photo was taken in Doncaster.

We would love for you to highlight the best parts of our town.

The same rules apply as previous competitions – photos need to be tagged #freepresscomp to enter and need to be taken in Doncaster.

This competition will run from November 14 to November 29.

The photos will be judged by our professional photographers and the winners will be published in the Doncaster Free Press newspaper.

Then we will be starting a new competition on December 1 which will, of course, be Christmas themed and will run the entire month.