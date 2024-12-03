Pegasus Group supports successful adoption of Stainforth Neighbourhood Plan.

Leading multidisciplinary development consultancy Pegasus Group has today announced its successful role in the Stainforth Neighbourhood Plan (NDP) being made.

Working with Stainforth Town Council, the Pegasus team has enabled the ‘pro-development’ neighbourhood plan to progress through all statutory stages, with final adoption by Doncaster Borough Council on Thursday 21 November.

Stainforth is a former mining community with a 2035 vision to build a vibrant and sustainable community with access to attractive open spaces, alongside community facilities and local employment opportunities.

Pegasus has worked with the local community to translate their vision into a viable plan for Doncaster Council approval. The NDP included plans to transition the former Hatfield Colliery into a country park, a 200-plus housing development and a policy framework for significant Town Deal government funding.

Phill Bedford chair of the Neighbourhood Plan Group at Doncaster Town Council commented: "Adoption of the Stainforth Neighbourhood Plan is a significant achievement for the local community. The Pegasus Group team, led by senior director Matthew Good stood out among the consultants we’ve worked with due to their professionalism, expertise, and hard work. Matthew's approach put us at ease, never making us feel out of our depth.”

Recognising the significance of the Stainforth NDP project, the NDP Examiner stated in their report that: “I must firstly commend the Town Council, the Steering Group and its planning consultant for the quality of the work that has been put into this neighbourhood plan exercise.”

Matthew​​​​Good, Senior Director ‑ Planning at Pegasus Group commented: “We were delighted to see the Stainforth NDP made by Doncaster Borough Council. Over the last four years, we have worked hand in hand with Stainforth Town Council to build the NDP and support an important community-led regeneration programme.

“Through this project we have addressed complex issues from transformation of the former pit site, to plans for listed buildings such as colliery headstocks, and extant permissions. Our multidisciplinary approach has enabled us to advise across planning, heritage, environment and urban design, to enable the best possible outcome for Stainforth residents.”