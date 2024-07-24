Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owston Hall, a Grade II listed venue has announced the latest appointment to its management team, to add further structure in line with a big 12 months ahead.

Stacey Eaves, an experienced marketer joins from local powerhouse Eco-Power and aims to bring a fresh and vibrant approach to the hotel’s marketing and branding moving forward.

Later this year the hotel is set to embark on a major transformation to its spa, upgrades to all accommodation and new outdoor spaces for guests to enjoy overlooking the stunning greens of the 18-hole golf course.

Stacey explains: “I’m extremely excited to have joined the Owston Hall team just at the start of what is going to see major development and refurbishment works to the hotel and its offering.

Joe Farrar - General Manager, Stacey Eaves - Head of Marketing and Kristy Martin - Business Development and Spa Director.

“The hotel is a ‘hidden gem’ and I want to make it the gem that everyone knows about across the region for its accommodation, spa facilities, as a wedding venue and golf resort – ultimately the leisure destination of choice across South Yorkshire.”

Joseph Farrar, Owston Hall Hotel General Manager said: “The appointment of Stacey signifies real intent in offering the ‘best of the best’ and that includes building a strong management team across the board.

“We are delighted to have Stacey on board who brings with her almost two decades of marketing experience and a large commercial connection base to tap into. It’s an exciting time for all at Owston Hall and 2024 heading into 2025 is the perfect time to put us firmly on the map!”