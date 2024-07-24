Owston Hall Hotel appoints Head of Marketing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stacey Eaves, an experienced marketer joins from local powerhouse Eco-Power and aims to bring a fresh and vibrant approach to the hotel’s marketing and branding moving forward.
Later this year the hotel is set to embark on a major transformation to its spa, upgrades to all accommodation and new outdoor spaces for guests to enjoy overlooking the stunning greens of the 18-hole golf course.
Stacey explains: “I’m extremely excited to have joined the Owston Hall team just at the start of what is going to see major development and refurbishment works to the hotel and its offering.
“The hotel is a ‘hidden gem’ and I want to make it the gem that everyone knows about across the region for its accommodation, spa facilities, as a wedding venue and golf resort – ultimately the leisure destination of choice across South Yorkshire.”
Joseph Farrar, Owston Hall Hotel General Manager said: “The appointment of Stacey signifies real intent in offering the ‘best of the best’ and that includes building a strong management team across the board.
“We are delighted to have Stacey on board who brings with her almost two decades of marketing experience and a large commercial connection base to tap into. It’s an exciting time for all at Owston Hall and 2024 heading into 2025 is the perfect time to put us firmly on the map!”
For more information about the hotel and its offering visit www.owstonhall.com, call 01302 722800 or follow the hotel on all social platforms.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.