Owner of shut Doncaster coffee shops blames collapse of firm on health issues

The owner of two popular Doncaster coffee shops which suddenly closed their doors to the shock of customers, has blamed their closure on his health issues as well as battles with the Frenchgate shopping centre.

Both Latte Lounge and Coffee Spoons in the Frenchgate centre have shut their doors in recent days, with no explanation given to customers.

Both firms were dissolved last year, Companies House has revealed – while disgruntled staff say they have not been paid.

John Oates Smith, director of both Latte Lounge and Coffee Spoons, described the closure as “sad for Doncaster” and said: “I simply cannot do any more than I have.”

In a lengthy statement, Mr Oates Smith said: “This is a sad situation, there are always two sides of any story.

"My health is not great, emerging from a brain tumour is difficult and suffering from epilepsy after surgery is also difficult.

"I really am trying to deal with this situation as calmly as I can.

"Legal people are involved to guide me through the issues.

“All wages for hours worked will be paid by the end of March 10 and a other staff matters will be dealt with in due course.

“I tried very hard to negotiate with the Frenchgate for a new lease but this was unsuccessful - there are always risks in business or indeed working for anyone.

“With escalating food costs, staff costs, rates and rent, business is indeed very tough.

“If I could have changed the situation I would, and therefore none of this would have happened.

“Life moves on and I wish all the people affected all the best for their future and I do thank all of the staff at the business for their efforts.”

Companies House shows that Latte Lounge on St Sepulchre Gate was dissolved on September 10 last year.

Coffee Spoons, which is inside the shopping centre near to Sainsbury’s, was dissolved a week later on September 17.

Mr Smith was also previously behind the Georgian Tea Rooms in Doncaster city centre.

One disgruntled employee, who has asked not to be named, said: “There are a few of us fighting to get our wages that have not been paid.”

Latte Lounge on St Sepulchre Gate has told customers it is “temporarily closed” while Coffee Spoons has also been left in darkness.

Coffee Spoons first opened its doors in Doncaster last July while Latte Lounge had been trading in premises formerly belonging to nationwide chain Patisserie Valerie, which went bust in 2019.

Latte Lounge, at the entrance to the Frenchgate centre, has been shut for several days, with customers saying no explanation for the shutdown has been given.

The busy coffee shop and cake emporium is one of the most popular in the city centre, drawing in hundreds of customers each week with queues regularly building up outside the premises during busy periods.

A note on Google Maps says the diner in St Sepulchre Gate is “temporarily closed.”

One upset customer said: “Every time I’ve been, it has always been packed out and I have had to wait for a table sometimes, so to see it shut was a real shock.

"There’s no real explanation why it has shut down.”

We have also contacted Frenchgate for response.