Over £150 million invested into Doncaster by regional combined authority since 2020

More than 40 capital projects in Doncaster have received funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) since 2020.

The devolved authority has invested over £151.1 million in dedicated Doncaster schemes in the past four years, according to its annual Capital Investment Programme Outturn Report.

A total of 42 projects were listed that have been fully funded or part-funded by the devolved authority.

Completed schemes include the Quality Streets project, which was boosted by £8.5 million in SYMCA funding.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has welcomed new projects including active travel schemes, bus priority technology and flood risk management that were approved by the mayoral authority. Picture: SYMCA

Several streets in the city centre were upgraded through the scheme, including Duke Street and St Sepulchre Street.

The creation of the iPort, one of the UK’s largest logistics hubs, was also made possible through a £6 million SYMCA grant.

Mexborough and Doncaster station gateway improvements, new active travel lanes and the installation of electric vehicle charging points throughout the borough are among other completed schemes.

Several other active travel routes, including at the upcoming Unity development, and highways improvements are currently under construction.

Schemes in early development include new affordable housing developments, park-and-ride facilities, bus lanes and footbridges.

Four flood prevention and management schemes across various areas are also in development.

The investment total does not include the authority’s contributions to the South Yorkshire Airport City programme, which are currently over £138 million.

Currently under negotiation, the programme aims to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport and create new sustainable transport industry opportunities.

Investments made by the SYMCA are funded by a variety of government grants including the Transforming Cities Fund, Gainshare and the City Regional Sustainable Transport Scheme.