Over 70 businesses come together for 100 Club Summer Race Day at Bawtry Hall
The event brought together a thriving network of businesses who proudly support DRFC through the 100 Club initiative, which continues to go from strength to strength in building partnerships and supporting the club.
The Crown Bawtry Collection, comprising The Crown Hotel Bawtry, Bawtry Hall, and Rossington Hall, is proud to be a platinum sponsor of both the 100 Club and DRFC, and was delighted to host this year’s summer event.
Charlotte Lister CSR and Partnerships Manager from The Crown Hotel Bawtry said: "It was fantastic to welcome so many brilliant local businesses to Bawtry Hall for the Summer Race Day.
“The 100 Club has been a real success in bringing the business community together in support of Doncaster Rovers, and as platinum sponsors, we’re proud to play our part. It was a brilliant afternoon of networking, celebration, and plenty of fun.”
The afternoon featured entertainment, hospitality, and opportunities for businesses to connect and celebrate their shared support for DRFC.
For more information about The Crown Bawtry Collection and upcoming events, visit www.crownhotelbawtry.com.
