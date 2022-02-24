ORB Recruitment, whose headquarters are in Balby, has restructured to allow the business to grow sustainably whilst retaining control and supporting staff and clients.

As part of the transformation, ORB has developed sub-brands to service specialist sectors in executive recruitment, healthcare, construction and civils and manufacturing/industrial services.

Internal processes have also been reviewed, with steps being taken to make processes more efficient and effective to better serve candidates and clients.

Stewart Olsen, Group CEO of ORB Recruitment

The restructure has created new opportunities, with several staff set for internal promotions. Senior roles will also be created for external applicants.

The changes come after ORB enjoyed an impressive 2021, despite the uncertain business environment.

The company revised its year-end forecast, with both revenue and profit surpassing expectations. Compared to 2020, ORB grew 170 per cent year-on-year.

It also continued its UK expansion, opening a Scotland office.

At the start of 2022, the team moved into a larger office in Balby, with capacity for up to 35 staff.

As part of the restructure, Stewart Olsen, previously ORB MD, has taken on a new title as CEO.

Stewart said: "Restructuring was imperative to continue our growth trajectory. As a business we should always be reviewing and reflecting on our work and thinking of ways to better serve our clients.

"We are on an exciting journey and will be looking for even more great people to join us. If we keep going on this path, we will be 'opening the flood gates' for trainee and experienced consultants to join the business and be part of the next step."