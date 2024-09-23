Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Menkind, the UK’s leading retailer of gadgets, gifts, and gizmos, is excited to announce the opening of its newly relocated store at Unit 20, Lakeside Village.

The new store officially opened its doors today, Monday, September 23, welcoming shoppers to a fresh and exciting retail experience with interactive displays and a wide selection of products to explore.

"We're delighted to bring Menkind to Lakeside Village," said Rob Newman, Director of Retail at Menkind.

"Our new store offers a diverse range of unique gifts and gadgets, catering to all ages and interests. Whether you're looking for a special gift or something for yourself, our team is committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience. We look forward to welcoming the Doncaster community to Menkind."