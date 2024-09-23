Opening of new store in Doncaster: the ultimate destination for gadgets and gifts
The new store officially opened its doors today, Monday, September 23, welcoming shoppers to a fresh and exciting retail experience with interactive displays and a wide selection of products to explore.
"We're delighted to bring Menkind to Lakeside Village," said Rob Newman, Director of Retail at Menkind.
"Our new store offers a diverse range of unique gifts and gadgets, catering to all ages and interests. Whether you're looking for a special gift or something for yourself, our team is committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience. We look forward to welcoming the Doncaster community to Menkind."
