OnPath Energy’s Yorkshire onshore wind farms meet annual power needs of 33,200 homes in 2024

The four Yorkshire onshore wind farms owned and operated by renewable energy firm OnPath Energy produced enough electricity last year to meet the average annual electricity needs of more than 33,200 homes - or a city around the size of Doncaster.

The Penny Hill Wind Farm near Sheffield, Hook Moor Wind Farm to the east of Leeds, Marr Wind Farm to the west of Doncaster and Hazlehead Wind Farm near Barnsley generated over 96,500 MWh of electricity between them during the 12 months to the end of 2024.

And by doing so, they collectively displaced the equivalent annual carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity supply network of almost 13,400 petrol cars.

As part of the company’s OnPath Together development approach, the four wind farms also delivered combined revenues of more than £61,000 during 2024 to their respective community benefits funds, which provide financial support for projects being undertaken by groups and good causes in their surrounding communities.

And the business is extending its investment in Yorkshire this year, with work set to start in the coming months on the construction of its first two solar energy projects, the Barnsdale Solar Energy Park near Leeds and the Common Farm Solar Park, a co-located solar and battery energy project to the east of Sheffield.

The six-turbine Penny Hill Wind Farm led the way by generating over 35,800 MWh last year, with the five-turbine Hook Moor Wind Farm producing more than 25,700 MWh during the same period.

The four-turbine Marr and three-turbine Hazlehead wind farms generated over 18,000 MWh and 16,750 MWh of green electricity respectively.

The four Yorkshire wind farms’ community benefits funds have so far received almost £600,000 in total during their operational lifetime, while the company’s portfolio of onshore wind farms generated over £760,000 in total for their community benefits funds in 2024 alone.

Owned by Brookfield Asset Management, which manages the world’s largest net zero transition fund, OnPath Energy is already one of the UK onshore renewable energy sector’s leading owner/operators and is aiming to invest around one billion pounds in clean energy projects across the UK over the next five years.

Richard Dunkley, OnPath Energy CEO, said: “Yorkshire has been a key area of operation for us for many years and it’s very pleasing to seeing the amount of green energy we’re generating across the county continuing to grow.

“The investment we’re currently making in our first two solar energy projects will see the county’s generation figures increase further as we enhance our contribution towards the UK achieving its clean power and Net Zero ambitions.

“Our commitment to delivering substantial amounts of funding for community improvement projects across the county remains as strong as ever, with the dedication and creativity of many groups we support every year always being hugely impressive.

“Our community-focused approach will amplify the difference we can make to a net zero future for the UK and will help to lower consumer bills in the long term, improve the UK’s energy security and help to deliver a just transition that is fair and inclusive for everyone.”

Brookfield Asset Management is one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions, with over 35,000 megawatts of installed renewable energy capacity worldwide, equivalent to the UK’s onshore wind, offshore wind and hydroelectricity capacity.