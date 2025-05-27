Online Auction - Pegler Yourshire Plant Closure

Over 800+ machine tools and industrial equipment are now available for sale in a major online auction conducted by Hilco Industrial Acquisitions. This exclusive event features the complete Brass Valve and Fitting production facility of Pegler Yorkshire, a highly respected UK-based manufacturer known for quality and innovation.

This is a rare opportunity for companies across various industries—plumbing, HVAC, industrial manufacturing, and metalworking—to acquire high-specification machinery and equipment at exceptional value.

Featured Equipment:

The auction catalog includes a diverse range of industrial equipment, such as:

  • Billet Coater Lanzini (Hydraumec)
  • 70+ Stackable Metal Storage Bins
  • Dual Tool Grinder
  • Stripping Press Key Turner 20 Ton
  • Hydraulic Stripping Press, Hydromec Turbo-300-S
  • Air Filtration Unit, Scandfilter type ScandMist MA 350R
  • Forging Press Wilkins & Mitchell
  • Robotic Arm
  • Hydraulic Trimming Press Hydromec Turbo 1000
  • Industrial Oven Hedinair
  • Drill Press Pollard 50A/1
  • CNC Lathe Hitachi Seiki HT23J
  • Metal Lathe Colchester Triumph 2000
  • CNC Precision Die-Sinking EDM, ACTSPARK SP1
  • CNC Machining Center Deckel Maho DMC 63 V
  • Milling Machine King Rich KR-V2000
  • Machine Tooling Set on Pallet
  • Assorted Drill Bits, 100+
  • Clamping Kit
  • Industrial Cabinet
  • Bench + Vise
  • Tool Cabinet
  • Metal Pipe Bender

Contact us : [email protected]

Whatsapp: +31 6 5119 9492

