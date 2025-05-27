Online Auction - Pegler Yourshire Plant Closure

This is a rare opportunity for companies across various industries—plumbing, HVAC, industrial manufacturing, and metalworking—to acquire high-specification machinery and equipment at exceptional value.
Featured Equipment:
The auction catalog includes a diverse range of industrial equipment, such as:
- Billet Coater Lanzini (Hydraumec)
- 70+ Stackable Metal Storage Bins
- Dual Tool Grinder
- Stripping Press Key Turner 20 Ton
- Hydraulic Stripping Press, Hydromec Turbo-300-S
- Air Filtration Unit, Scandfilter type ScandMist MA 350R
- Forging Press Wilkins & Mitchell
- Robotic Arm
- Hydraulic Trimming Press Hydromec Turbo 1000
- Industrial Oven Hedinair
- Drill Press Pollard 50A/1
- CNC Lathe Hitachi Seiki HT23J
- Metal Lathe Colchester Triumph 2000
- CNC Precision Die-Sinking EDM, ACTSPARK SP1
- CNC Machining Center Deckel Maho DMC 63 V
- Milling Machine King Rich KR-V2000
- Machine Tooling Set on Pallet
- Assorted Drill Bits, 100+
- Clamping Kit
- Industrial Cabinet
- Bench + Vise
- Tool Cabinet
- Metal Pipe Bender
Contact us : [email protected]
Whatsapp: +31 6 5119 9492
