Online auction in Doncaster - Pegler Yorkshire plant closure

Auction Details:
Auctioneer: Hilco Industrial
Location: Pegler Yorkshire, Belmont Works, St Catherine's Ave, Doncaster, DN4 8DF, United Kingdom
Auction Type: Timed Online Auction
Auction Start: June 21, 2025, at 2pm
Auction End: June 25, 2025, from 10am
Viewing Dates:
- June 20, 2025, from 10am to 3pm BST
- June 21, 2025, from 10am to 2pm BST
Featured Equipment:
The auction catalog includes a diverse range of industrial equipment, such as:
- Billet Coater Lanzini (Hydraumec)
- 70+ Stackable Metal Storage Bins
- Dual Tool Grinder
- Stripping Press Key Turner 20 Ton
- Hydraulic Stripping Press, Hydromec Turbo-300-S
- Air Filtration Unit, Scandfilter type ScandMist MA 350R
- Forging Press Wilkins & Mitchell
- Robotic Arm
- Hydraulic Trimming Press Hydromec Turbo 1000
- Industrial Oven Hedinair
- Drill Press Pollard 50A/1
- CNC Lathe Hitachi Seiki HT23J
- Metal Lathe Colchester Triumph 2000
- CNC Precision Die-Sinking EDM, ACTSPARK SP1
- CNC Machining Center Deckel Maho DMC 63 V
- Milling Machine King Rich KR-V2000
- Machine Tooling Set on Pallet
- Assorted Drill Bits, 100+
- Clamping Kit
- Industrial Cabinet
- Bench + Vise
- Tool Cabinet
- Metal Pipe Bender and much more
