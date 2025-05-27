Online auction in Doncaster - Pegler Yorkshire plant closure

By Nidhi Agarwal
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 12:36 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 09:44 BST
Over 800+ Machine Tools are now available for sale in a major online auction conducted by Hilco Industrial This exclusive event features equipment from production facility of Pegler Yorkshire, a highly respected UK-based manufacturer of Brass Valves & Fittings.

Auction Details:

Auctioneer: Hilco Industrial

Location: Pegler Yorkshire, Belmont Works, St Catherine's Ave, Doncaster, DN4 8DF, United Kingdom

Auction Type: Timed Online Auction

Auction Start: June 21, 2025, at 2pm

Auction End: June 25, 2025, from 10am

Viewing Dates:

  • June 20, 2025, from 10am to 3pm BST
  • June 21, 2025, from 10am to 2pm BST

Featured Equipment:

The auction catalog includes a diverse range of industrial equipment, such as:

  • Billet Coater Lanzini (Hydraumec)
  • 70+ Stackable Metal Storage Bins
  • Dual Tool Grinder
  • Stripping Press Key Turner 20 Ton
  • Hydraulic Stripping Press, Hydromec Turbo-300-S
  • Air Filtration Unit, Scandfilter type ScandMist MA 350R
  • Forging Press Wilkins & Mitchell
  • Robotic Arm
  • Hydraulic Trimming Press Hydromec Turbo 1000
  • Industrial Oven Hedinair
  • Drill Press Pollard 50A/1
  • CNC Lathe Hitachi Seiki HT23J
  • Metal Lathe Colchester Triumph 2000
  • CNC Precision Die-Sinking EDM, ACTSPARK SP1
  • CNC Machining Center Deckel Maho DMC 63 V
  • Milling Machine King Rich KR-V2000
  • Machine Tooling Set on Pallet
  • Assorted Drill Bits, 100+
  • Clamping Kit
  • Industrial Cabinet
  • Bench + Vise
  • Tool Cabinet
  • Metal Pipe Bender and much more

Website: Hilco Industrial Acquisitions | Pegler Yorkshire | Closure

