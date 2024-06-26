Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ongoing dispute between an iconic events venue in Doncaster and a local promoter is rumbling on after the cancellation of a Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne gig.

On 27th February 2024, Jason Mace of Empress Rooms Ltd filed an online civil money claim against local promoter Reyt Good Events for over £7,000 in compensation for a room hire cancellation which was done at six weeks notice due to insurmountable differences.

The cancellation was a room booking for an appearance by football icon Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A war of words broke out between Mexborough’s Empress Building and promoter Reyt Good Events after the latter switched the event with the former England star to Pastures Lodge.

Mexborough’s Empress Building.

On 29th May 2024, before the proper officer sitting at the county court in Doncaster, sitting at Doncaster Justice Centre South, it was ordered that the claim stands struck out.

At the time a spokesperson for Reyt Good Events said: “We were always confident this wouldn’t reach the hearing stage and as such we have kept quiet on social media about the matter in a professional manner until an outcome was reached whilst we focused on our final year lineup of shows.

“We expect Mr Mace to apply to reinstate the claim but until we receive any formal documentation we consider the claim closed.

“As ever, thanks to everyone for the support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Jemma Evans, general manager at Empress Building & Ballroom, said: “This was an administrative error. The court struck out the case because the court fee was not paid on time, not because the claim lacked merit, as Craig Mastrototaro of Reyt Good Events is suggesting in his Facebook post.

“The head office of the Empress Rooms is our accountant, and they did not receive the payment instructions, resulting in the oversight. Our accountants, Brierley and Co., have written a letter in support of this, and we have submitted an N244 application to the court to reinstate the hearing date.”

The Free Press approached the court for an update on this matter to discover there is a new hearing date.Jemma since said the claim was reinstated on June 14 with a hearing scheduled for August 30, 2024, at the County Court in Doncaster and expressed confidence, stating, "We were always certain we would reach the hearing stage, compelling Mr. Mastrototaro to address his actions before a judge. We are quite optimistic about a favourable outcome given the substantial evidence we have gathered."

Mr Mace expressed his deep disappointment with Craig Mastrototaro. "We worked hard to make all his events successful at the Empress Building. Despite booking and promoting two 'Evenings with Brian Blessed' and giving him all the profits as a goodwill gesture, I used my marketing company, GEM, to assist with all his promotions hosted at the Empress Building. This is how he repaid me. It is so disappointing, and I will be in court to hear Craig Mastrototaro explain his actions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman for Reyt Good Events said: “It’s possible Team Empress don’t fully understand the court/application/reinstatement process.