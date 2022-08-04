One week left to apply for Network Rail apprenticeships in Doncaster

The available apprenticeships are in Network Rail’s operations team, which manage the day to day running of the railway and work to keep trains running reliably and safely for passenger and freight operators.

The 18-month long scheme will see participants get hands-on experience of working in a busy railway environment and is a great starting point for a career in the rail industry.

In the role, apprentices will learn all about what’s needed to keep the railway running 24/7, including spending time in stations and signalling centres, as well as learning about routine maintenance and how to respond to incidents during times of disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail are recruiting for apprentices in Doncaster to be the next generation of railway workers

The apprentices will not only earn whilst the learn, with a starting salary of over £26,000, but will also gain a professional qualification. Candidates must be 18 years old to apply and, unlike other apprenticeship schemes, there is no upper age limit.

Sam MacDougall, Operations Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone who is interested in a career in the railway to get started.

“This is a real hands-on role, with the apprentices able to get involved and make a difference from day one. The successful candidates will gain experience in a wide range of railway work, setting them up for a long career in the industry.”

To find out more details about the scheme and submit an application, visit https://www.networkrail.co.uk/careers/early-careers/apprenticeships/level-3-operations-apprenticeship/

The deadline for applications is Thursday, 11 August.