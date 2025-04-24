One Call Insurance donates to Cast Youth Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cast is delighted to announce the continued support of Doncaster-based business One Call Insurance, who have donated £5,000 to help fund Cast’s thriving Youth Theatre programme.

This generous donation ensures that young people from across Doncaster can access high-quality creative opportunities and directly contributes to the development of this year’s ambitious double-bill musical production, Wild Lives & Waste Lands.

Written by Stacey Sampson and composed by Becky Owen, this is the third original large-scale production created by Cast Youth Theatre since its launch in 2016. The show draws inspiration from a real Doncaster news story about frogs making a treacherous journey across a road in search of a pond that no longer exists.

Set on a neglected patch of Doncaster land, the story explores what happens when wildlife and human interests collide. In Wild Lives, younger cast members portray frogs, pigeons, insects, and rats fighting to protect their home. In Waste Lands, older performers take on the roles of environmental activists, developers, teenagers, NIMBYs and even a pop star returning to their roots. Together, the two musicals tell a playful yet powerful story about community, conservation, and the importance of compromise.

Young people cheer

Providing young people in Doncaster with the chance to shine on stage is central to Cast’s mission to inspire and engage the community through a diverse, high-quality artistic programme and wouldn’t be possible without One Call’s generous support.

Sarah Clough, Head of Participation at Cast, said: “We’re incredibly thankful to One Call Insurance for their continued investment in Doncaster’s next generation of creatives. Their support helps us offer inclusive, meaningful experiences to young people, giving them the chance to find their voice and be part of something special.”

A spokesperson from One Call Insurance said: “As a Doncaster-based business, we’re proud to continue supporting Cast’s Youth Theatre, an inspiring programme that makes a real difference to local young people’s lives. Our donation reflects our commitment to helping community projects thrive, and we’re excited to see the creativity and energy it supports on stage this year.”