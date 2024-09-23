OLS promotes apprentice to marketing and communications assistant as part of ongoing growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cloud-based security specialists, OLS, are overjoyed to announce the promotion of Kiya Cannon to Marketing and Communications Assistant.

Kiya joined OLS in February 2020 as an Apprentice Administrator. She completed a Level 3 Business Administration Apprenticeship before going on to do a Level 4 Marketing Executive Apprenticeship, that she is due to complete in November 2024. In May of 2024, Kyia surpassed four other finalists to be awarded Higher Apprentice of the Year at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

As Marketing and Communications Assistant, Kiya will be working with OLS’ marketing agency to market OLS to new and existing customers, as well as steering leads to the Sales Team. Speaking about her promotion, Kiya said: “I am delighted with my promotion. I thoroughly enjoy writing case studies and managing OLS’ social media. Writing content that engages our customers is my passion, so I am incredibly excited to do more of this and have more responsibility in my new role.”

OLS have always taken pride in actively encouraging apprenticeship opportunities throughout their business, even winning SME Employer of the Year 2024 at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. As a business, they are more than happy to invest their time and knowledge into training pathways. Results like Kiya’s promotion further cements OLS’ opinion that the training and development of their employees is key to the future growth and success of their business. That’s why numerous other members of the team are currently completing qualifications, such as Level 2 Apprenticeships and Degrees.

Ollie Law, Owner, Founder and CEO of OLS said: “We are incredibly proud of Kiya and the progress that she has made. She is an integral part of the OLS team and our ongoing growth as a business moving forward. She is extremely dedicated, hard-working, and knows this business inside out. We look forward to seeing what she brings to her new role and watching her career continue to progress.”