OLS Connect Finalist for Software as a Service Innovation of the Year

Since 2009, OLS Ltd has been a leading provider of specialist cloud-based security systems.

Fifteen years after its inception, OLS proudly celebrates being a finalist in the Security Software Product or Software as a Service category at the 2024 Security & Fire Excellence Awards with their innovative cloud-based integration platform, OLS Connect.

Showcasing the latest innovations and achievements from security industry companies, the Security & Fire Excellence Awards seeks to honour and reward businesses within 22 categories across the industry. Now in its fifth year, the awards panel has selected OLS Connect for its innovative cloud-access control solution, enabling businesses to manage their site security, system management, and administration effectively and efficiently within a single platform.

Standing amongst 12 other finalists in the category, OLS prides their system on making multi-platform access control and security simpler, more effective, and scalable for its users.

OLS Team

Developed by experienced security systems experts, OLS Connect is a custom-built cloud-based integration platform which can be fully customised to suit the unique needs of a business. Allowing for integrations with HR, attendance, gym, and visitor management, OLS Connect improves security systems by reducing administrative tasks across various platforms and enabling non-native products to work in tandem.

Designed and developed to keep up with an ever-evolving technology landscape, OLS Connect integrates and supports existing systems. By consolidating cross-system management into a single up-to-date platform, OLS Connect helps protect against data breaches and security threats. It ensures that data is always current and reduces the risk of human error in manual data entry through automatic data communication.

Standing out against its competitors, this nomination recognises OLS's commitment to helping customers migrate to cloud-based access controls whilst providing top-level customer care and support throughout the entire migration process.

Celebrating OLS's achievement in being award finalists, Founder and Owner Ollie Law said: "To be acknowledged for OLS Connect is an honour. We have worked hard to develop a dynamic platform that brings together a business's security systems and removes the pain points of managing its infrastructure. We know every business's security is different. Because of this, we have designed OLS Connect to be fully customisable so every business will have a platform specially tailored to their business needs and requirements. The team and I are excited to attend the awards night in December and will continue to be leading innovators of the cloud-based security sector."

The result of the award will be determined during a gala dinner and awards ceremony on Monday 2nd December, held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.