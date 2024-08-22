OLS appoints new operations director as part of ongoing growth strategy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cloud-based security specialists, OLS, have recently appointed Jason Sharpe as their new, and first, Operations Director. Jason’s role will see him take responsibility for the company’s day-to-day operations, streamlining processes and procedures that will help towards the company’s ongoing plans for growth.

Fifteen years on from its inception, OLS have continued to grow and develop as a business, achieving various accreditations from some of the security industry’s leading enterprises including being ISO 9001 certified, and an Acre Security approved Diamond Partner. They have also won various industry awards including SaaS Company of the Year at the UK Business Tech Awards and SME Employer of the Year at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. The appointment of Jason is OLS’s latest stage of development as they navigate into the future.

With an MBA in Facilities Management and a Certified Member of IWFM (Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management), Jason brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role. Having previously spent 18 months as Head of Operations for Heras UK, a perimeter protection company, Jason is highly skilled at delivering operational and commercial excellence within fast moving, changing environments, all whilst providing strategic leadership to the organisation and its operational teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about his appointment at OLS, Jason said: “I am delighted to join Ollie, Claire, and the team at OLS as their Operations Director. OLS are entering a very exciting period of growth, and I am looking forward to being part of their already established team, paving the way for OLS to be the go-to business for end-to-end security solutions.”

New Operations Director Jason Sharpe

Ollie Law, Owner, Founder and CEO of OLS said: “We’re thrilled to have Jason on board. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to OLS. He has proven he can manage operations across a range of diverse and complex operating environments and will play a vital role in helping us work towards our goals of growing as a business, gaining new clients, and providing an even better service to our existing customers.”

To find out more about OLS, visit their website: https://olsltd.net/