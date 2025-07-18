A Doncaster student has received a national award recognising their skill in painting and decorating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Williams, who attends Doncaster College, placed second in the Painting and Decorating Association’s (PDA) Apprentice of the Year competition after battling through two six-hour challenges designed to test precision, stamina and skill.

She was revealed as the Senior runner-up of the competition at a glittering awards ceremony hosted by the PDA at Plaisterers’ Hall, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia, who works for Chesman Decorators Ltd, Thurnscoe, was among 16 top scorers from five regional heats across England, Scotland and Wales to make it through to the Grand Final held at Doncaster College, DN College Group.

Olivia flies the flag for Doncaster at national awards ceremony.

She said: “I feel great. You feel like you’re in the top people in the country and you feel like you can achieve anything coming here, like you’ve pushed yourself to the limits of decorating.

“I’m feeling very proud of myself. My family are really excited for me and were all there at the ceremony. It does feel fantastic and it’s a great accomplishment.”

Both stages of the competition involve a six-hour challenge designed to test their precision, stamina and skill in scaling up, measuring out and precisely painting a complex design within the time given and were judged by Andrew Davis of the Association of Painting Craft Teachers (APCT) and Neil Ogilvie, Chief Executive of the PDA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Ogilvie said: “The PDA’s Apprentice of the Year competition is a demanding but ultimately rewarding experience for people learning the skills required for a career in colour.

“Apprentices are challenged to accurately scale up and precisely paint a complex design which tests their knowledge and skill in the craft, and we know they value the experience of both taking part in the competition and attending the awards ceremony in London.

“Olivia was a top scorer regionally and nationally, and I congratulate her wholeheartedly on the outstanding work that secured her second place in the competition.”

The Apprentice of the Year competition was sponsored by Purdy, CITB and Johnstone’s Trade and winners received their awards at the PDA’s prestigious Premier Trophy Awards held at Plaisterers’ Hall in London.

To find a PDA member near you, visit: www.paintingdecoratingassociation.co.uk