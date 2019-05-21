Oak Furnitureland opens first showroom in Doncaster and creates new jobs

Oak Furnitureland, the UK’s largest retailer of solid hardwood furniture, is delighted to announce the opening of its first showroom in Doncaster, on Saturday 25th May.

Featuring a mezzanine floor, the 15,041 sq ft furniture store is located at the Danum Retail Park.

The new showroom has created seven new jobs and forms part of the company’s expansion plans, which has seen them open on average a new store each month for the past three years, create over 500 new jobs nationwide, and reach their 100th store opening in 2019.

The new Doncaster showroom features over 20 ranges including the new Hove, Oslo and Brindle ranges, the painted ranges, Shay, and St Ives, as well as the natural oak ranges Romsey and Wiltshire. The showroom also features a large range of sofas and armchairs all with 100 per cent hardwood frames and strong high-grade steel serpentine spring bases for support and durability.

Richard Barnes Regional Manager Oak Furnitureland says: “Following on from the success of our other stores in the region we’re delighted to be opening our first store in Doncaster, this will take us to a total of nine stores in Yorkshire. We’re proud to offer quality solid hardwood furniture in a variety of designs and style to suit all tastes and homes, and we’re looking forward to extending our affordable offering to our loyal customers in and around the area.”

The store address is – Unit 4, Danum Retail Park, York Rd, Doncaster DN5 8AS

Doncaster store opening times: Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm, Saturday from 9am to 6pm and Sunday from 10.30am to 5.00pm. (10.30 – 11.00 viewing only)

To find a furniture store near you, use Oak Furniture Land’s store locator tool.