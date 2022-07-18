Northern Powergrid's work on outlying Doncaster town and village reaches completion

The work is being carried out as part of an £8.2 million investment programme to upgrade the local electricity network.

The company is installing 6.6km of new underground electricity cables between its substations at Epworth and Haxey which are both being upgraded.

This will ensure there is enough capacity to serve the area as the population grows and people become more reliant on electricity for work, travel and to heat their homes. It could also support the fast-tracking of green projects to create new jobs and opportunities.

Work should be completed by the end of September

The underground cabling element of the scheme, which started at the end of February and is due to be completed by the end of September, has involved digging in the road along Carr Lane, Brackenhill Road, Epworth Road and Burnham Road.

The final stages of work are scheduled as follows:

From Monday 1 August until Sunday 7 August 2022 - High Street will be closed between the White Bear crossroads and the junction of Tottermire Lane with a signposted diversion in place along Belton Road, High Street Belton, Sandtoft Road, West End Road and Station Road.

From Monday 8 August until Monday 15 August 2022 – Station Road will be closed from the junction of Tottermire Lane to Northern Powergrid’s substation located directly opposite the Esso petrol station. A signposted diversion will be in place along Belton Road, High Street Belton, Sandtoft Road and West End Road.

Businesses including the Esso Petrol Station, Travis Perkins and Epworth MOT centre will remain open throughout the road closures and vehicle access will be maintained to all premises. There are no plans to turn off anyone’s power and there will be full pedestrian access.

Northern Powergrid has written to everyone directly impacted and is working closely with businesses and Epworth Fire Service to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum.

Civils work will be ongoing at both Haxey and Epworth substations until September 2022, followed by electrical installation work until summer 2023.

Andrew Preece, Regional Customer Service Manager, Northern Powergrid said: “We’re making great progress with our investment work in Epworth and Haxey and that’s largely because of the support and co-operation we’ve received from the local community. People have been keen to find out more about how upgrading the power network will benefit the local area and very understanding about any disruption caused as we carry out work.”

Anyone wanting to find out more can contact Northern Powergrid’s customer care team by calling 0800 011 3332 or by emailing [email protected] The network operator is also available 24/7 on Facebook and Twitter.

People who find it difficult to speak or hear can use text phone 0800 028 9507 or text relay: dial 18001 followed by 0800 169 2996.

People can also sign up to receive communications in larger print or Braille by calling the Powergrid Care Team on 0800 169 2996.