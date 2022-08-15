Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment work started in June 2022 and runs until the end of summer 2023. It focuses on replacing 8.5km of overhead line and more than 60 line supports with a combination of new underground cables and a small section of modern overhead line supported by new wooden poles. Two substations are also being upgraded.

As well as improving performance, by removing the overhead line network, this work will also improve the visual appearance of the local landscape, including the area in and around the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Northern Powergrid’s contractor Balfour Beatty will be working in the roadway at the following locations over the coming weeks:

· Holme Wood Lane/Wickett Hern Road, Armthorpe – work is ongoing along Holme Wood Lane then Wicket Hern Road towards the junction with Nutwell Lane until mid-September with multi-way traffic lights in operation.

· School Lane, Old Cantley – work is ongoing along School Lane between Old Cantley and the roundabout at the junction of Warning Tongue Lane until early September. Mutli-way traffic lights are in operation.

· Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe – work starts on Monday 15 August on the outskirts of Armthorpe, just before the junction of Fiddler’s Drive and will proceed towards the junction of Wickett Hern Road for a period of up to six weeks with multi-way lights in operation.

· West End Lane, Rossington – the road will be closed between the Lidl roundabout and the roundabout at the junction with the Great Yorkshire way from Monday 22 August for up to three weeks.

· Parrot’s Corner – work will be carried out between 7pm and 7am at the junction of the Great Yorkshire Way and Bawtry Road near Miller & Carter from 30 August for up to five nights.

· Warning Tongue Lane – work starts at the roundabout at the junction of School Lane in early September working towards Black Carr Plantation for a period of up to four weeks. Multi-way traffic lights will be in operation.

Northern Powergrid is continuing to work closely with Doncaster Council to agree the best routes and times for the work to take place to keep disruption to a minimum. Throughout the work, there are no plans to turn off anyone’s power, pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and homes and businesses will be able to continue to receive deliveries.

The company is also committed to keeping people informed and will be writing to everyone directly affected to let them know when and where work is taking place as well as providing regular updates through local councillors, parish councillors, local and social media.

People can also find out more about this investment work by contacting the company’s customer care team by emailing [email protected] or calling 0800 011 3332. The network operator is vailable 24/7 on Facebook and Twitter.

For information about joining the free Priority Services Membership visit northernpowergrid.com/care or call 0800 169 2996.

