Nominations and applications now open for the Yorkshire & Humberside Family Business Awards 2025
Family businesses across Yorkshire and Humberside are invited to put themselves forward, or nominate another deserving business, for this unique celebration of entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and community impact. Entries can be submitted online now via the official awards
website.
Set to take place on Friday 21st November at The Royal Armouries in Leeds, the 2025 ceremony promises another unforgettable evening of recognition, creativity, and connection.
Known for its vibrant atmosphere and personal touches, the awards event will once again feature custom-designed trophies by regional artists and entertainment from local performers, making it much more than just a business awards night.
“These awards are all about heart,” said Sue Howorth, co-founder of The Family Business Community. “They recognise the passion, resilience and legacy that family businesses bring to the region. It’s a real celebration of people, purpose, and pride.”
Dave Clarkson, fellow co-founder, added: “There’s something incredibly special about family businesses in Yorkshire and Humberside. Their stories, values, and commitment to their communities deserve to be seen and celebrated. We’re proud to be bringing this event back to
honour them.”
Applications will remain open until Friday 26th September. Businesses can apply directly or nominate another family-run company that’s making a difference. The awards span 17 categories, including Employee of the Year, Purpose Driven Business, Leadership Excellence, and the ever-popular People’s Choice Award.
Entries will be reviewed by a panel of respected industry judges which also include previous winners, to ensure a fair, transparent, and thorough evaluation process.
From long-standing heritage brands to rising stars, the Yorkshire & Humberside Family Business Awards continue to provide a powerful platform to champion the region’s family business community.
Whether you’re a third-generation company or a first-generation start-up, this is your moment to be recognised.
Enter the Awards
Sponsor The Awards
To find out more about how you or your brand can be involved in supporting and promoting family business within Yorkshire and Humberside, please visit the Yorkshire & Humberside Awards website: https://yorkshireandhumbersidefamilybusinessawards.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.