New women's only gym set to open its doors in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Oct 2025, 10:28 GMT
A brand new women’s only gym is set to open its doors in Doncaster.

Barbarian Fitness, which is based in Watch House Lane, Bentley and opened in summer of this year after relocating from Woodlands, will open its new women’s only unit on November 10.

The gym will offer yoga, pilates, zumba, step, boxing, HIIT and crossfit in addition to its popular morning and evening bootcamp sessions.

