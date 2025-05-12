New vineyard tours launching this summer at family-run Doncaster farm

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 12th May 2025, 11:01 BST
A small family-run vineyard in Loversall is now open to the public for the first time this May with the launch of its guided vineyard tours and tastings and a tractor trailer ride.

Tucked into the South Yorkshire countryside, the vineyard offers a relaxed and scenic experience for locals and visitors alike — including guided walks through the vines, guided tour around the beautiful farm in a bespoke tractor/trailer, on insight into the growing and wine-making process, and a chance to enjoy tastings of the wines on-site.

Tours will run on select days starting in May, with limited spaces available to keep the experience personal and relaxed. It’s a perfect day out for wine lovers, walkers, or anyone looking for something different to do locally.

Bookings are now open via https://loversallvineyard.co.uk/product/adventure-tours/

