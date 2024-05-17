New village takeaway set to open meets with mixed response from residents
A sign has been erected in Cantley for Red Relish, a burger and pizza takeaway, which already has a branch in Armthorpe.
According to residents the business has been posting out menus but we have not yet been able to ascertain an opening date.
Tracy Watson on Facebook said: “Oh that’s boring, need a nice cafe, not another takeaway shop. A cafe would have been great for everyone especially elderly somewhere for them to go for lunch and a chat for the company.”
Gaynor Blanshard Muir said: “Like we really need another takeaway. A nice cafe would have been a better option.”
Dawn Lacey added: “Would of (sic) been better if it was an Indian or Chinese.”
While Sarah Molloy-Colthirst thought: “A deli would have been better.”
We’re trying to contact Red Relish and will bring you more if we get it.
