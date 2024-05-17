New village takeaway set to open meets with mixed response from residents

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th May 2024, 13:50 BST
A new village takeaway which looks set to open in the not too distant future has met with a mixed response from residents.

A sign has been erected in Cantley for Red Relish, a burger and pizza takeaway, which already has a branch in Armthorpe.

According to residents the business has been posting out menus but we have not yet been able to ascertain an opening date.

Tracy Watson on Facebook said: “Oh that’s boring, need a nice cafe, not another takeaway shop. A cafe would have been great for everyone especially elderly somewhere for them to go for lunch and a chat for the company.”

The new sign which has been erected in Cantley.

Gaynor Blanshard Muir said: “Like we really need another takeaway. A nice cafe would have been a better option.”

Dawn Lacey added: “Would of (sic) been better if it was an Indian or Chinese.”

While Sarah Molloy-Colthirst thought: “A deli would have been better.”

We’re trying to contact Red Relish and will bring you more if we get it.

