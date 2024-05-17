New village takeaway set to open meets with mixed response from residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new village takeaway which looks set to open in the not too distant future has met with a mixed response from residents.

A sign has been erected in Cantley for Red Relish, a burger and pizza takeaway, which already has a branch in Armthorpe.

According to residents the business has been posting out menus but we have not yet been able to ascertain an opening date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy Watson on Facebook said: “Oh that’s boring, need a nice cafe, not another takeaway shop. A cafe would have been great for everyone especially elderly somewhere for them to go for lunch and a chat for the company.”

The new sign which has been erected in Cantley.

Gaynor Blanshard Muir said: “Like we really need another takeaway. A nice cafe would have been a better option.”

Dawn Lacey added: “Would of (sic) been better if it was an Indian or Chinese.”

While Sarah Molloy-Colthirst thought: “A deli would have been better.”