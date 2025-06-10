The UK’s largest ultra-rapid EV charging network InstaVolt, is introducing CableGuard™ to its EV charging points - and it’s now in Doncaster which has been identified as a hotspot for cable thefts.

The technology was first introduced in April 2025 as part of new measures to protect InstaVolt’s EV infrastructure and is now being rolled out across the country.

Not only is cable theft a crime, it is a nuisance for EV drivers needing to use chargers to keep them on the road. As well as this lost time, there can also be huge costs associated with replacing the cables and a public concern over the current infrastructure provision.

This innovation, created in collaboration with EV design specialists, Formula Space, is the introduction of CableGuard™.

New tech targets cable cutting in Doncaster.

It is a sleeve that covers the cable, constructed from a tough, flexible material that adds a critical layer of security without affecting the driver experience.

If tampered with, a forensic liquid is deployed, leaving a mark that glows under UV light and is linked to a specific location via a police-accessible database.

This pioneering system further enhances InstaVolt’s suite of security measures, including GPS and Geo-Tracking technology which has been integrated into cable infrastructure to detect when a cable leaves the perimeter of a charging site, allowing for immediate alerts and rapid response.

Complementing this, InstaVolt has also implemented a suite of enhanced security measures across its network including AI-powered CCTV systems capable of identifying suspicious activity in real time and monitored around the clock by security teams, including a team of on-site patrols led by ex-military operatives.

These efforts are already showing results, with recent incidents leading to arrests and prosecutions thanks to the advanced technology in place.

“Infrastructure protection is vital to our mission of delivering a reliable and accessible EV charging network – and we are clamping down on hotspot areas like Doncaster,” said Delvin Lane, InstaVolt CEO.

“Cable theft not only affects our operations but also inconveniences drivers. By implementing state-of-the-art solutions like CableGuard™, alongside intelligent surveillance systems, we’re proactively addressing the problem and reinforcing our commitment to driver safety and service uptime.”

Vern Pollard, Director at Formula Space said: “CableGuard™ is a ground-breaking product aimed at curbing the disruption from the growing trend of EV charging cable theft. We’ve combined thoughtful design with proven forensic technology to protect the UK’s vital EV infrastructure. Our aim is simple; make theft of EV charging cables a losing game.”

InstaVolt continues to invest heavily in innovation and security, ensuring that as the EV market grows, its infrastructure is both resilient and ready to support the UK's electric future.