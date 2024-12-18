New takeaway opening in Doncaster and offering customers fish and chips for 45p
A new takeaway which is opening in Doncaster this weekend is stepping back to 1972 and offering customers fish and chips for the same price as over 50 years ago – 45p!
Mother Hubbards at Unit 3, in Sir Nigel Gresley Square, Waterdale, officially opens on Saturday, December 21 at 11am.
To mark the occasion the owners have an opening offer of 45p for a portion of fish and chips for the first 1,000 customers.
The shop will be open on Friday/Saturday 11am-11pm and Sunday to Thursday 11am-10pm.
