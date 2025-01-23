New survey results explore the impact that crime is having on businesses in South Yorkshire.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

41 per cent of South Yorkshire firms who have been targeted by crime have experienced financial loss as a direct result, according to the findings of a recent poll.

Conducted by the region’s three chambers of commerce (covering Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley & Rotherham), the Business Crime Survey was carried out between mid-November and mid-December and canvassed the views of 300 companies from across all different industries and of varying sizes.

Now available to read in full, the questionnaire results outline how frequently firms in South Yorkshire are targeted by illegal activities like shoplifting, assault, fraud and blackmail, while also describing their experiences when it comes to reporting these incidents.

Cybercrime was cited as the most commonly encountered offense here, with more than a quarter of respondents indicating that they have been on the receiving end of it in the past twelve months.

Yet despite this prevalence, very few businesses in the region know about the support that is available right on their doorstep to help them deal with — and protect themselves from — cybercrime.

For instance, only 34% are aware of the Action Fraud website and even less (8%) are aware of the North East Business Resilience Centre.

Outside of Cybercrime, theft from motor vehicles and burglary emerged as the next most widespread offenses, affecting 26% and 22% of South Yorkshire firms respectively. As for the impact that business crime has on the region overall, 2 out of 5 survey respondents indicated that they have suffered both financial loss and disruption as a result of illegal activity, while around a quarter of them reported a negative impact on customer wellbeing.

Finally, the results also paint a mixed picture in terms of the lengths that businesses are willing to go to help reduce re-offending in the region (by either employing prison leavers or sitting on prison employment boards). Indeed, those respondents who indicated that they are open to these ideas are largely cautious about it and are in the minority.

Commenting on the findings of the South Yorkshire Business Crime Survey, the respective Chief Execs for all three regional chambers of commerce issued the following joint statement:

“These results will enable us, as well as our strategic partners, to better understand the scale of the problem when it comes to business crime in South Yorkshire and it’s clear that there is a lot of work to be done here. In particular, there is an obvious need to crack down on burglaries and vehicle theft — which are causing disruption and financial loss throughout the region — as well as to signpost firms to the support that is available to help them deal with cybercrime.

“However, while the prevalence of this illegal activity is itself a problem, we are also alarmed to learn that only 58% of firms are reporting it with any degree of consistency. Indeed, two fifths of businesses told us that they do not always report a crime when they have been targeted by it, and 20% said that they have never once done so.

"The reasons cited for such inaction on their part range from them not believing that they will be taken seriously, to them simply having had negative experiences in the past.

"On a related note, only 30% of our survey respondents expressed that they have been at all satisfied with the response to any reports that they have filed in the past which, suffice it to say, is a very concerning statistic.

“For us to have a truly business friendly environment here in South Yorkshire — and one that is conducive to economic growth — these issues must be urgently addressed.

"After all, our businesses need to feel assured that the region does indeed have their best interests at heart and that somebody is fighting in their corner here; especially if we ever hope to improve the number of firms who are willing to give back by employing ex-offenders or sitting on prison employment boards.”

Offering the perspective of a business on the ground that has been affected by such crime, Luke Fermor, Global Fulfilment Management at Woodland Group, added: “The findings of this survey highlight the widespread and damaging impact of business crime on our industry. As a key player in the logistics sector, Woodland Group is acutely aware of the challenges and costs that such criminal activities impose on businesses.

“The logistics industry, in particular, faces unique vulnerabilities, with theft from motor vehicles and burglary being prevalent issues that disrupt operations, lead to significant financial losses, and impact clients and their brand reputation when stolen goods are sold in the open market.

“The rise of cybercrime has added a new layer of complexity and threat to all industries. In 2024, we witnessed the devastating effects of cyber-attacks when a company in our industry, with over 158 years of history, was forced into administration and could not recover.

"This incident underscores the urgent need for heightened awareness and robust cybersecurity measures to protect our businesses from such catastrophic outcomes.

“It is imperative that both industry and the public sector work together to address these challenges and offer stronger support systems and resources to combat business crime. In doing so, we can safeguard our operations, protect financial stability, and ensure the continued growth and resilience of the logistics and surrounding sectors."

The latest iteration of the South Yorkshire Quarterly Economic Survey (QES), the Business Crime Survey was sponsored by Clear Insurance Management and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

Explaining how the latter organisation will use the results, South Yorkshire’s Mayor and Police and Crime Commissioner, Oliver Coppard, said: “I am working with South Yorkshire Police, experts and communities across South Yorkshire to develop my first Police and Crime Plan, setting out our policing priorities for the next five years. This type of in-depth, detailed feedback will help shape that Plan.

“Everyone in South Yorkshire has the right to feel safe and secure, that’s why I’m working with the business community, so we can understand their frustrations and concerns, and work together to make South Yorkshire a healthier, wealthier and safer place.”

The results for the South Yorkshire Business Crime Survey can be read here.