New studio space for podcasts and content creators opens in Doncaster
Studio 3 in Bawtry has launched as a content creation space for local talent, says local entrepreneur Sinead Buckley, who is behind the project.
The studio is designed specifically for freelancers, creators, and entrepreneurs looking for a flexible, fully-equipped space to work, film, podcast, and collaborate.
Nestled within a modern, vibrant setting, Studio 3 offers a fresh alternative to traditional office spaces — blending high-performance facilities with a strong sense of community and creativity.
"We created Studio 3 because we saw a real gap for a space in Doncaster that serves the growing number of creatives and small business owners in the region,” said Sinead.
“Whether you’re a podcaster, content creator, marketer, or startup founder, this is a space where ideas come to life."
Studio 3 features:
High-speed Wi-Fi and collaborative coworking spaces
A plug and go podcast room – free to use for coworking members
Content creation suites with professional-grade media equipment
Free access to cameras, microphones, vlogging and podcast gear
Private meeting room and kitchen facilities
Outdoor garden and breakout area
Free on-site parking
Membership is available at £600 per month, which includes unlimited use of all media equipment and studio facilities – equivalent to just £30 per day.
The space is ideal for:
Content creators and influencers
Podcasters
Freelancers and remote workers
Startups and solo entrepreneurs
Small creative teams
Said Sinead: “Studio 3 is already generating buzz as South Yorkshire’s go-to space for digital creativity.”
For more information visit: https://www.fluffystuff.agency/coworking-space-content-studio-doncaster