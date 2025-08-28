New studio space for podcasts and content creators opens in Doncaster

A brand new content creation space where people can film and record videos and create podcasts has opened its doors in Doncaster.

Studio 3 in Bawtry has launched as a content creation space for local talent, says local entrepreneur Sinead Buckley, who is behind the project.

The studio is designed specifically for freelancers, creators, and entrepreneurs looking for a flexible, fully-equipped space to work, film, podcast, and collaborate.

Nestled within a modern, vibrant setting, Studio 3 offers a fresh alternative to traditional office spaces — blending high-performance facilities with a strong sense of community and creativity.

"We created Studio 3 because we saw a real gap for a space in Doncaster that serves the growing number of creatives and small business owners in the region,” said Sinead.

“Whether you’re a podcaster, content creator, marketer, or startup founder, this is a space where ideas come to life."

Studio 3 features:

High-speed Wi-Fi and collaborative coworking spaces

A plug and go podcast room – free to use for coworking members

Content creation suites with professional-grade media equipment

Free access to cameras, microphones, vlogging and podcast gear

Private meeting room and kitchen facilities

Outdoor garden and breakout area

Free on-site parking

Membership is available at £600 per month, which includes unlimited use of all media equipment and studio facilities – equivalent to just £30 per day.

The space is ideal for:

Content creators and influencers

Podcasters

Freelancers and remote workers

Startups and solo entrepreneurs

Small creative teams

Said Sinead: “Studio 3 is already generating buzz as South Yorkshire’s go-to space for digital creativity.”

For more information visit: https://www.fluffystuff.agency/coworking-space-content-studio-doncaster