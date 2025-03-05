New store which has opened in Doncaster offers a little bit of everything

A new store which recently opened in Doncaster offers a little bit of everything for its customers.

It is called Grinch and is on Oakland Avenue in New Edlington.

A spokesman told the Free Press: “We do American sweets like Sour Patch Kids, have Dubai chocolate and will be providing special offers in the near future.”

The store also supplies hot and spicyBulak noodles, vapes, cakes, crisps, and cold drinks.

"We just want people to know we exist. We also have a Facebook page.”