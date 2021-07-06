New store opens at Doncaster's Lakeside Village creating five jobs

The Baggage Factory has opened its 19th UK store at the retail outlet park on White Rose Way, taking a 1,895 sq ft unit at the site.

The store, which will stock products to cover a wide range of baggage needs including luggage, backpacks, handbags, school bags, wallets and purses, is located between

Hallmark and Cotton Traders.

Cally Thorpe has been appointed as store manager, with a further four jobs created at the new store.

Said Cally: “I’m thrilled to be leading the team here at the new Baggage Factory store in Doncaster. As people start to travel again, both here in the UK and further afield, we’ve got

a great range of luggage and accessories to cover every need – from backpacks and suitcases, to flight accessories.

“We also stock a great variety of handbags, purses, wallets, and other high-quality, value for money accessories and small leather goods.”

The new store takes the number of operational units at Lakeside Village to 39.

Lakeside Village’s centre manager, Di Rodgers, said: “As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, it feels very timely to welcome our newest store, The Baggage Factory, to

Lakeside.

“Whether you’re after a new handbag or a suitcase for that much longed for trip abroad, The Baggage Factory has it all, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer our customers

something new, especially after what has been an incredibly tough year for retail worldwide.”