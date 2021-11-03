New shop opens at Doncaster Lakeside in time for Christmas

Shoppers can once again get their hands on the latest new calendars for 2022 with the welcome news that Calendar Club is back open at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 10:19 am

A festive tradition at the centre, the pop-up shop offers hundreds of products ideal for friends and loved ones at Christmas time - no matter whether it’s a calendar for a stocking filler or a planner for a secret Santa gift.

With over 6,000 products from calendars and planners to diaries, stationery, books and more, the Calendar Club range offers shoppers a chance to buy a personal gift for everyone they care for this Christmas.

Read More

Read More
Taco Bell opens its 75th UK restaurant and drive-thru in Doncaster town

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Di Rodgers, centre manager at Lakeside Village at the now open Calenda Club store

Some of the most popular 2022 calendars include Disney Dreams, Star Wars and Tom Hardy.

Di Rodgers, centre manager, said: “We know Christmas is just around the corner when our Calendar Club store returns. We’re so excited to have them back once again as they are always really popular with our customers offering a fantastic range of gift options.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Liam Hoden