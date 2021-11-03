New shop opens at Doncaster Lakeside in time for Christmas
Shoppers can once again get their hands on the latest new calendars for 2022 with the welcome news that Calendar Club is back open at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping.
A festive tradition at the centre, the pop-up shop offers hundreds of products ideal for friends and loved ones at Christmas time - no matter whether it’s a calendar for a stocking filler or a planner for a secret Santa gift.
With over 6,000 products from calendars and planners to diaries, stationery, books and more, the Calendar Club range offers shoppers a chance to buy a personal gift for everyone they care for this Christmas.
Some of the most popular 2022 calendars include Disney Dreams, Star Wars and Tom Hardy.
Di Rodgers, centre manager, said: “We know Christmas is just around the corner when our Calendar Club store returns. We’re so excited to have them back once again as they are always really popular with our customers offering a fantastic range of gift options.”