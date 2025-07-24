A new sandwich shop hopes to bring a buzz to a Doncaster village and a warming afternoon tea vibe.

Paul Prescott, aged 45, has opened Sandwich King on Harworth High Street and has already been awarded a five star food hygiene rating.

Paul explained why he chose that location for his new venture: “I chose Harworth because of the buzz in the village, the local features such as schools, police station, fire station, town hall and the other existing shops.

“I opened the shop to provide fresh, made to order sandwiches, to give a little something fresh and tasty to the village and the surrounding workforces, to create a cozy afternoon tea venue with warming vibes, soft music.

Afternoon teas are available.

The Sandwich King not only offers sandwiches but breakfast items and salad boxes too, as well as an array of cakes such as Queen Victoria and jam sponge, carrot cake, rocky road, raspberry Bakewell, and caramel chocolate brownie.

Paul added: “We promote private exclusive use for things like local craft groups, natter groups, children’s tea parties etc – we promote privacy here as the venue is the client’s exclusively after 3pm.”

Sandwich King, which is dog friendly, is open 8am-3pm Monday-Friday and Saturday 9am-3pm